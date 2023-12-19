We're Hiring Wednesday
Cook Co. principal placed on administrative leave in wake of criminal activity allegations

On Monday, Dec. 18, the School district announced that Rusty Meadows had been placed on...
On Monday, Dec. 18, the School district announced that Rusty Meadows had been placed on administrative leave with pay pending an investigation into allegations of criminal activity.(Cook County School District)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - The Cook County Middle School Principal has been placed on administrative leave.

On Monday, Dec. 18, the School district announced that Rusty Meadows had been placed on administrative leave with pay pending an investigation into allegations of criminal activity.

“The decision was made after careful consideration and in accordance with the School District’s policies and procedures and in accordance with Georgia Law,” according to the release.

The school district said that during the administrative leave, Meadows will not be performing his duties at the middle school, nor will he be allowed on school property.

The superintendent will name an interim principal to take over Meadows’ role before returning from Christmas break.

“The Cook County School District is committed to ensuring a safe and secure learning environment for all students, staff, and community members. The decision to place Mr. Meadows on administrative leave is a precautionary measure to allow for a thorough and impartial investigation by Law Enforcement and the Professional Standards Commission,” the release said.

WALB has reached out to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office for more information but have not heard back.

