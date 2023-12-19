Buddies and volunteers Needed for 2024 Night to Shine

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Night to Shine is more than just one night, it marks the start of a new year and new relationships that will last a lifetime.

“It is definitely something. That is the beginning of a relationship,” said Ruth Anne Crews, a buddy for Night to Shine 2023. “It could be for us. It was a relationship strengthener.”

Ruth Anne Crews and Kathryn Siskey have known each other for years. They were paired up together at Night to Shine 2023, Kathryn as the VIP guest and Ruth Anne as her buddy.

“We’ve been best friends my whole life, and she’s like ‘Can I be your buddy?’ I went ‘YES!’” said Siskey.

A Night to Shine Buddy is someone that is paired with a VIP guest and serves as their guide for the evening. However, for Ruth Anne, the role extends beyond just one night.

“We’ve gotten to do a few things. I’ve gotten to pick her up a couple times,” said Crews.

Randy Henry was a volunteer at Night to Shine Byne 2023. He was joined by his wife, son, son-in-law and two of his employees. And he plans to volunteer again in 2024.

“The biggest thing that people forget is that the greatest thing they have is their time and people won’t give that away,” said Henry. “And I think that if we all could find more time to help other people would be an awesome place.”

He says people should volunteer for Night to Shine because it gives people a chance to see what it’s all about.

“This is a very special night when people who don’t get to have that in their life, and when you can see the smiles on their faces, it’s worth every minute that you can get,” said Henry.

“Please sign up to be a buddy. It makes your heart happy for special needs,” said Siskey.

For more information on how you can get involved, click here: Byne Church - Night to Shine

