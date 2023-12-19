We're Hiring Wednesday
1 arrested, 1 wanted in Cordele shooting

One man was arrested in connection to the shooting at Odom's Pool Room on Dec. 16.
One man was arrested in connection to the shooting at Odom's Pool Room on Dec. 16.(Source: MGN)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Cordele Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting incident that left injuries on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Officers went to Odom’s Pool Room in the 400 block of W. 16th Avenue after dispatchers received a call about a shooting in the establishment, according to officials.

When officers arrived, they found a thirty-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot room. Officers rendered emergency first aid until EMS arrived on the scene.

Another victim, a forty-four-year-old man, had already left the scene in a personal vehicle.

The woman was taken to Crisp Regional Hospital by EMS.

Officers later made contact with the man at the hospital.

The investigation was later turned over to the detective division and the man was identified as Jemiah Blount, of Cordele. Blount was part of the security personnel at Odom’s Pool Room.

Before the shooting, he had gotten into a verbal altercation with an unidentified man, which led to shots being exchanged between Blount and the shooter.

The female victim was standing across the street in Odom’s Pool Room parking lot when she was shot.

Two vehicles were also reported to have been shot during this incident. One of the vehicles was in the parking lot and the other was driving on 16th Avenue.

Blount was arrested after he was treated for injuries. He is facing the following charges:

  • Aggravated assault
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes
  • Terroristic Acts

The case remains active and under investigation, according to authorities.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921 or the non-emergency number at (229) 276-2690.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

