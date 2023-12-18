Warming shelter opens in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - With several South Georgia counties expecting freezing temperatures this week, warming centers are available for those in need.

LAMP homeless shelter in Valdosta will be accepting 12 to 15 additional people in need of a warm place to stay this week.

Donations the shelter needs to help those in need of the warm weather shelter include, coffee, sugar, loaves of bread, cups, bowls, beanies, blankets, skin moisturizer, laundry detergent, any everyday necessity.

The director of LAMP says she monitors the forecast, and when temperatures are expected to drop below freezing she opens the warming shelter to those in need.

“There’s just so many aspects of what the body needs— rest, food, clothing, shelter,” Yurshema Flanders, Director of LAMP Homeless Shelter, said. “People bringing in that extra food and things like that— plates, cups, and all of those things has really helped.”

The warming shelter will open today at LAMP through Thursday and will open at 6pm each day. Outside of donations, volunteers are needed to help manage as this will be over night.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.