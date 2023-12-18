We're Hiring Wednesday
Lowndes Co. community-wide Christmas card cruise

The Christmas card idea was first brought to life by a Valdosta neighborhood
By Brittanye Blake
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Christmas is all around South Georgia, but there’s one very unique display in Lowndes County. It’s called the “Community-Wide Christmas Card Cruise.”

As you drive through, Lowndes County, you’ll find Christmas cards at different homes, organizations and businesses.

The event was initially a smaller display in a Valdosta-Lowndes park in 2020 but it expanded in 2022 to become community-wide event. This year more than 200 cards are up all over the county. Participants submitted the card addresses the Valdosta-Lowndes Park and Recreation Authority, who created a map to show those locations across the community. People used the map to visit the cards and other Christmas displays around the holidays.

Jessica Catlett, VLPRA Marketing & PR Director, said, “This gives up kind of a personality, as a community we could be the Christmas card community. I dream of us being the town that people come and visit from other places because we are known for having cards in every yard.”

Phillene Tarone moved to Valdosta in 2018. She was encouraged by her neighbors to get involved with holiday decorations.

She said, “When I went online and started looking at what other people make I thought this looks like so much fun so I made a few cute ones. It was just a lot of fun and I had so many people that complimented me between the cars that went by the kids that loved it.”

In 2020, Tarone began with few fun cards and shadow boxes in the yard, but this year she went all out -- inspired by a traditional Christmas card.

“I wanted more a traditional Christmas type style…I built the Christmas sleigh first, year after that I built the train then the train station, this year I added Santa’s workshop and the more traditional cards,” Tarone said. “Everybody just went nuts over it, that’s all the inspiration I need when I see the kids smiling.”

Tarone said during Halloween, the neighborhood does a HUGE display of decorations for the kids in the community — giving out candy as well.

She said, “We try and get more elaborate every year and really make an event out of it. Everyone says what are you doing this year and I say, you gotta come by and see.”

The Christmas card idea was first brought to life by a Valdosta neighborhood — McKey Plantation — whose homeowners have traditionally placed beautifully decorated cards with lights for the community to enjoy around the holidays.

SOT: “We encourage people to start their cruise at McKey Plantation and work their way out.

The Christmas Card Cruise map is up — take a look by clicking here you can plan ahead for your drive to look at holiday lights and cards around Lowndes County.

There is still time for you to add your card. Register it at here. Click “Register Online” and sign up under “Christmas Card Cruise”. VLPRA will keep adding locations as people register.

