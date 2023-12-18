Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying suspected Door Dasher

LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is seeking the public’s help in identifying the person in these photos.

On Thursday, Dec. 14 at around 7:00 p.m., a suspected DoorDash employed delivery driver came to a house in Lee County under the false pretense of delivering food to the wrong house in order to steal items from that residence.

According to the LCSO, there is a second person in the car with the driver and as the driver walks to the house, the second person goes to the side of the house to steal property from the owner.

The suspected DoorDash driver appears to be driving a silver in color, 4 door passenger car.

If you can identify the individual in these photos, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229)759-6012.

Autoplay

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.