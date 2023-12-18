Ice skating is now here in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -If you are looking for something fun to do here in the Good Life City then get ready for Ice Skating. Founder King Randall hopes to bring ice skating to Albany permanently. WALB tuned in at the Albany Mall to see how people are performing so far.

It’s a lot of people out here ice skating and for some its their first time.

This is a perfect opportunity to learn how to ice skate with friends and families. And If you fall you just get back up.

Just like any sport, it takes practice and dedication. WALB spoke with a family earlier and they Tell us it’s been a while since they have ice skated, but it’s can be different from just regular rollerblading.

“The first time I did it I was just holding on to the railing the whole time when I was skating with my cousins. It’s a really good learning experience to learn how to stay up and balance,” said Hawk Towson, ice-skater.

“Make it annual so obviously if we do good this year we are going to try and partner and bring more sponsors for next year. We do want to try and bring a real ice skating rink. I know people were asking about the real ice and I was explaining we are in South Georgia unless you want to slide through slush that’s not going to happen,” said King Randall, Ice Skate Albany!, Founder.

A lot of the skaters are using cool props, holding on the rails and just having fun while learning at the same time.

“Pretty fun, pretty difficult, but you get used to it and it’s a good experience,” said Miller Pitts, Albany Resident, ice-skater

“I really love rollerblading and I figured it would be relatively similar but it can be quite different,” said Madeleine Pitts, Albany Resident, Ice-Skater

“I just wanted us to have something different here to do. Some more family activities to do. I know people are always saying we don’t have a lot of activities for families to do, plus we had our skating rink in Albany close a little while ago. So we haven’t had ice skating in Albany for about 15 years,” said King Randall, Ice Skate Albany!, Founder.

People have two weeks from now until January 3rd to enjoy ice skating. All proceeds from today’s event will help the life preparatory school here in Albany.

Ice Skate Albany (Ice Skate Albany)

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.