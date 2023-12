OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The Irwin County Sheriff’s Office has called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to investigate an inmate’s death.

On Saturday, Dec. 16 at around 7:45 a.m. Roceam Jerez Wilson, 29, was found dead in his cell, according to officials.

The GBI is actively investigating the incident.

