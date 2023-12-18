We're Hiring Wednesday
First Alert Forecast

Colder temperatures are set to take over as we approach the start of winter.
Video from WALB
By Tommie Owens
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Compared to yesterday, tonight will feature calm, dry, and cool conditions in the low 40s which will carry us forward into the work week. Monday keeps the northwesterly flow as surface high pressure continues to build in out of our west. High temperatures for the day will climb into the upper 50s in the 60s. A dry cold frontal passage will occur Monday evening this will bring colder arctic air in the upper 20s and low 30s starting the cold morning lows this week. Winds behind the front could drop feel-like values into the low 20 degrees in some areas during this time, so dress warm.

High temperatures on Tuesday will struggle to get out of the 40s with the region winds may develop overnight. On Tuesday, high pressure will continue taking over the forecast to keep things cool and dry through the week. More highs in the 50s and lows in the 20s and low 30s. No impactful weather is even on Friday or Saturday, but the next chance for rain will be approaching sometime Saturday night for another weekend weather rainmaker.

