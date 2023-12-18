We're Hiring Wednesday
Dougherty Co. sheriff hosts ‘Shop with a Sheriff’ event

On Monday, the Dougherty County Sheriff gave children in the county nearly $5,000 to do some Christmas shopping.
By Tristin Clements
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, the Dougherty County Sheriff gave children in the county nearly $5,000 to do some Christmas shopping.

Thirty-six kids were given $125 each to buy anything on their Christmas wish list at the Target here in the Good Life City. The children were thankful for the experience and the opportunity to buy gifts for themselves and family members.

Trizette Jenkins bought some toys for herself, but she was also shopping for other family members.

“A Barbie set, yes. I shopped for my dog and my baby cousin,” she said.

Jermiah Milledge was also buying gifts for his family members

“Buying stuff for my sister and my family. I love them and they are buying stuff for me and Christmas coming up so yea,” he said.

Before heading to Target, the sheriff’s department treated the kids to lunch at Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse. Sheriff Kevin Sproul says his department just wants to give back.

“Look at the kids, can i say anymore, the need is there. The kids really enjoy it, but not only do the kids enjoy it so do we, it’s a blessing to us,” Sproul said.

This is the 24th time the sheriff’s office has put on “Shop with a Sheriff.” The money from the event was raised through a charitable golf tournament held earlier this year in October and donations from various community members.

