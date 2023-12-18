Dawson City manager placed on paid administrative leave, ‘city reviews work’

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - The City Manager of Dawson has been placed on administrative leave with pay, while the city council reviews his work.

Tracey Hester has been the City Manager of Dawson for around 4 years.

According to Dawson City Attorney Tommy Coleman, " Thursday night Hester was suspended, while the council reviews management issues being seen in city government.”

There has been an ongoing dispute in recent council meetings, about why water bills are not being issued on time.

The next Dawson City Council meeting will be Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 6 p.m.

