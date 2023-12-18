Colquitt Co. man with sentenced for illegally possessing a gun

COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A Colquitt County gang member with a lengthy criminal history in the community has been sentenced to prison.

Marion C. Wells, 48, of Norman Park, Georgia, was sentenced to 85 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on Thursday, Dec. 14, according to a release.

He previously pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Sep. 19.

Wells is associated with the Ghostface Gangsters, the release said.

“Marion Wells has left a long trail of pain and destruction throughout his time in Georgia,” Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Rich Bilson of FBI Atlanta’s Albany office said. “This case shows when we work together and share information, good results occur. Every resource and every force multiplier we possess, will be used to accomplish that goal.”

Court documents say Wells was wanted on an outstanding warrant for a parole violation on Feb. 4, 2021, when Colquitt County deputies received a tip about his whereabouts and that he was in possession of a rifle.

That day, deputies saw Wells driving in Moultrie and conducted a traffic stop. There was a rifle with a night scope loaded with 21 rounds of ammunition in plain view in the back seat, according to the release.

Deputies also found 20 grams of methamphetamine under the driver’s side back seat, along with a box of plastic Ziploc bags, two glass smoothing devices and lighters, 16 9mm rounds and $3,390 cash.

Wells has a nearly three-decade-long criminal history in Colquitt County and the Southwest Georgia region, including multiple felony drug charges, criminal attempt to commit a felony, eluding a police officer and battery-family violence.

“Marion Wells is a repeat offender and well-known methamphetamine distributor in our community going back at least twenty years; he is also a documented member of the criminal Ghostface Gangsters,” said FBI Task Force Officer (TFO) and Captain of Field Operations for the Moultrie Police Department Steve Exum. “Colquitt County is safer with Wells off the streets; we are thankful for our strong partnership with federal and state law enforcement working with us to make our community safer.”

This case is being prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhood.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.