Bo Dukes pleads guilty to 3 additional charges in multiple rape cases

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Bo Dukes has pled guilty to three additional charges in two rape cases.

Dukes was convicted for his involvement in the 2005 death and disappearance of Irwin County teacher and beauty queen Tara Grinstead.

He is currently serving 25 years in prison for charges out of Wilcox County.

WALB obtained documents from the Houston County Clerk’s office that show Bo Dukes did plead guilty in November to three charges; two counts of rape and one charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Dukes was indicted in two separate rape cases, one that happened in January of 2017 and the other that happened 2 years later.

He is also a co-defendant in the Tara Grinstead case, now pleading guilty to unrelated rape cases, one of those cases happening the same year he was found guilty of concealing Tara Grinstead’s death.

Dukes’ was last seen in a Ben Hill County courtroom in July and his defense attorney was challenging charges he’s facing connected to the Grinstead Case.

Bo Dukes criminal history doesn’t stop there, in a 2017 and 2019 indictment, it says Dukes held three women at knifepoint and gunpoint on two separate occasions and forced them to perform sexual acts.

In the 2019 indictment, it showed that Dukes was faced with twelve charges including rape and two counts of kidnapping. All of those charges were dismissed except for the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and rape which was reduced to aggravated assault.

In the 2017 indictment, two of the three charges were also dismissed, and the rape charge was again reduced.

The Judge sentenced Dukes to 20 years to serve 10 concurrent with any other sentence that he’s serving. WALB News 10′s Lenah Allen sat down with legal expert Chris Cohilas to better understand this ruling.

“He’s already serving his time related to the Tara Grinstead matter and while he’s serving that time, he’s going to be getting credit for the crimes that he has now admitted he committed in Houston County. Essentially, he’s getting two for one,” he said.

In the state of Georgia, rape is considered one of the seven most serious offenses that someone can be charged with. Cohilas added that offenders can face life without parole.

“That’s a really good deal for Mr. Dukes and certainly very scary for the community,” he said. “He certainly was charged with a series of very, very, very serious violent sexual felonies and he certainly was able to negotiate something that was very, very favorable to him.”

WALB has reached out to Dukes’ lawyers for comment but has not heard back yet. He is currently serving at the Central State Prison. When he is released in 2044, Dukes will have to register as a sex offender.

