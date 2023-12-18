We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Bo Dukes pleads guilty to 3 additional charges in multiple rape cases

The judge sentenced Dukes to 20 years to serve 10 concurrent with any other sentence that he’s serving
This is not related to the Tara Grinstead case.
By Lenah Allen
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Bo Dukes has pled guilty to three additional charges in two rape cases.

Dukes was convicted for his involvement in the 2005 death and disappearance of Irwin County teacher and beauty queen Tara Grinstead.

NEW DEVELOPMENTS: Bo Dukes, who was convicted for his involvement in the 2005 death and disappearance of Irwin County...

Posted by Lenah Allen on Monday, December 18, 2023

He is currently serving 25 years in prison for charges out of Wilcox County.

WALB obtained documents from the Houston County Clerk’s office that show Bo Dukes did plead guilty in November to three charges; two counts of rape and one charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Dukes was indicted in two separate rape cases, one that happened in January of 2017 and the other that happened 2 years later.

He is also a co-defendant in the Tara Grinstead case, now pleading guilty to unrelated rape cases, one of those cases happening the same year he was found guilty of concealing Tara Grinstead’s death.

Dukes’ was last seen in a Ben Hill County courtroom in July and his defense attorney was challenging charges he’s facing connected to the Grinstead Case.

Bo Dukes criminal history doesn’t stop there, in a 2017 and 2019 indictment, it says Dukes held three women at knifepoint and gunpoint on two separate occasions and forced them to perform sexual acts.

In the 2019 indictment, it showed that Dukes was faced with twelve charges including rape and two counts of kidnapping. All of those charges were dismissed except for the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and rape which was reduced to aggravated assault.

In the 2017 indictment, two of the three charges were also dismissed, and the rape charge was again reduced.

The Judge sentenced Dukes to 20 years to serve 10 concurrent with any other sentence that he’s serving. WALB News 10′s Lenah Allen sat down with legal expert Chris Cohilas to better understand this ruling.

“He’s already serving his time related to the Tara Grinstead matter and while he’s serving that time, he’s going to be getting credit for the crimes that he has now admitted he committed in Houston County. Essentially, he’s getting two for one,” he said.

In the state of Georgia, rape is considered one of the seven most serious offenses that someone can be charged with. Cohilas added that offenders can face life without parole.

“That’s a really good deal for Mr. Dukes and certainly very scary for the community,” he said. “He certainly was charged with a series of very, very, very serious violent sexual felonies and he certainly was able to negotiate something that was very, very favorable to him.”

WALB has reached out to Dukes’ lawyers for comment but has not heard back yet. He is currently serving at the Central State Prison. When he is released in 2044, Dukes will have to register as a sex offender.

He is already serving 25 years for charges out of Wilcox County.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dawson police and the GBI are investigating a deadly Saturday night shooting.
Dawson police, GBI investigating deadly Dawson shooting
WALB has reached out to Dougherty County Schools for more details, and we will update you as...
Monroe Comp. High School cheer coach resigns
Georgia State Patrol is awaiting an update on the man's condition.
Man facing several charges following single-vehicle crash in Turner County
Westley (left) and Precious Spears (right) graduated on Dec. 9.
Husband, wife graduate together with bachelor’s degrees from Albany State University
Officials in California said a 4-year-old boy died after being shot in a road rage incident.
Officials: 4-year-old killed in road rage incident

Latest News

LAMP will once again be opening their shelter as a warming shelter for those in need.
Warming shelter opens in Valdosta
This is a perfect opportunity to learn how to ice skate with friends and families. And If you...
Ice skating is now here in Albany
The Dougherty County Sheriff's Office took kids shopping for Christmas gifts on Monday.
Dougherty Co. sheriff hosts ‘Shop with a Sheriff’ event
The Christmas Card Cruise map is up — take a look so you can plan ahead for your drive to look...
Lowndes Co. community-wide Christmas card cruise