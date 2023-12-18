2 juveniles arrested after stealing car, driving recklessly in Cordele

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Two juveniles were arrested in connection to a car theft in Cordele.

On Saturday, Dec. 16 at around 2 a.m., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy was patrolling in Cordele when he saw a black car speeding down W. 17th Avenue, according to a release.

The driver refused to stop and continued to speed and drive recklessly after the deputy tried to stop the vehicle.

Near the 500 block of S. 6th Street, two people fled from the vehicle on foot while the vehicle was still in drive. The vehicle continued to roll and hit a parked vehicle, according to a release.

After a brief foot chase, deputies were able to apprehend both suspects.

They were identified as a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old juvenile, both from Cordele, and were transported to a Youth Detention Center after being detained.

The 14-year-old is facing the following charges:

Fleeing or attempting to elude

Theft by taking

Two counts of entering auto

Driving on the wrong side of the roadway

Obstruction

Six counts of failure to obey a stop sign

Aggressive driving

The 15-year-old is facing the following charges:

Theft by taking

Two counts of entering auto

Obstruction

Deputies also learned that the vehicle was stolen from Rainey’s Used Cars, but had yet to be reported stolen.

