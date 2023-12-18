We're Hiring Wednesday
1 injured in Valdosta hit-and-run, police searching for suspect

Valdosta Police Department officers are searching for the suspect involved in a hit-and-run that injured one man.(MGN)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta police are searching for the suspect involved in a hit-and-run incident that left a man in critical condition.

Valdosta Police Officers went to the 100 block of East Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive on Monday at around 12:05 a.m. in response to a man lying unresponsive in the road, the release said.

When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man lying in the road and immediately began first aid. EMS then came to the scene and took the victim to South Georgia Medical Center.

Officers found evidence on the scene that showed that the victim had been hit by a vehicle.

While searching the area, officers found the suspected vehicle abandoned between two houses.

Officers seized the vehicle and took it to the Valdosta Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory for analysis.

The victim is currently in critical condition, according to the release.

Members of the department’s Traffic Unit, Persons Crime Unit and Crime Scene Personnel were investigating the incident.

Anyone with information onf the case is asked to contact the VPD’s Bureau of Investigative Services at (229) 293-3145 or the crime tip line at (229) 293-3091.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

