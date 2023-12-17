South Ga. shoppers finish up holiday shopping before Christmas

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia shoppers have one week left to finish their holiday shopping before Christmas and residents in the Good Life City are taking advantage of this holiday shopping season.

Local shoppers tell WALB how the season is going so far.

With the holidays near, that means more shopping. But, how much are people saving or spending compared to previous years? Statistics state that on average consumers are spending close to $1,000 on Christmas gifts.

“I’m spending more because I have more to buy for. I got new grandbabies and so I’m just spending more,” Joy Bonner, an Arlington, Georgia resident and shopper, said.

Albany resident Joe Campbell says he is not a heavy shopper but when he does it comes down to needs versus wants.

“Having mostly grown kids it’s been a little more difficult to shop for. Because it’s trying to figure out what they want they got pretty much what they need. They are pretty self-sufficient so it’s just trying to figure out what we can do to help them with what they want,” Campbell said.

Shoppers are split this year between in-person and online shopping. Some say they prefer online for the variety of options, but others say you can’t beat those in-person prices.

“I hope everyone has a Merry Christmas and you know if you look around you will find good deals. I have definitely here in Albany, GA you have a lot of good stores and I enjoy shopping here when I come up here. And honestly, you can find great deals,” Brian Carty, a shopper, said.

“So I go to online stores, I usually find good stores through Instagram or TikTok. And I go in there and see what I like and don’t like. And I pretty much buy what I like that’s at a good price you know pricing matters,” Ahmed Brimah, Atlanta resident, and shopper, said.

While some shoppers are taking advantage of those online deals, an anonymous shopper says it’s time to get back in person and rebuild our interpersonal relationships.

“Ok, I just feel like we should do more in-person shopping because with online shopping we’re losing our personal touch in our in-person relationships with people and shopping local gets back to the community and it builds.”

Experts share three simple steps to help you save ahead of the holidays: budget, combine deals and be mindful of potential fraud.

