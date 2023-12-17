We're Hiring Wednesday
Man facing several charges following single-vehicle crash in Turner County

Georgia State Patrol is awaiting an update on the man's condition.
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TURNER COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A man is facing several charges including driving under the influence following a single-vehicle crash in Turner County on Dec. 10.

A BMW was trying to turn on a curve while heading north on GA 7 in Turner County when the driver veered off the east shoulder of the road, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP).

The vehicle hit a metal sign and began to spin, then overturned.

As the vehicle began to overturn, the passenger side hit a standing tree, and then came to rest on its roof.

A brush fire was also ignited around the vehicle, according to GSP.

GSP believes that the man was thrown from the vehicle as a result of the crash.

He was taken to Crisp County Regional by Turner County EMS. GSP is awaiting an update on his condition.

He has also been charged with failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence, driving to exercise due care and driving too fast for conditions.

