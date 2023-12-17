First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and breezy winds are taking over through the evening in SWGA as a low-pressure system slides in from the Gulf of Mexico. This low-pressure system will bring in heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding so a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for many areas east and along I-75 until 10 AM on Sunday. Rainfall totals could reach upward of 4 inches during the time showers last in these areas. Remember to Turn Around, Do Not Drown! Winds will also remain breezy with gusts reaching 30s mph. Rainfall will not end until late Sunday morning.

After the rainfall ends, temperatures will drop for highs and lows for the next work week as we get closer to the start of winter. Temperatures will be in the 50s for highs with lows falling into the upper 20s and low 30s. This will lead to a hard freeze for a few nights. It will be essential to cover your plants, bring pets inside, and insult any outdoor plumbing to prevent busting. No rain chances will be in the forecast until potentially next weekend once again.

