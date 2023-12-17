Dawson police, GBI investigating deadly Dawson shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dawson Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) are investigating a deadly shooting in Dawson on Saturday night.

Dawson police responded to a call about an unresponsive black male in the 400 block of 14th Avenue at around 6 p.m., according to the officials.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim and he was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as Lawrence Jones, 22.

The GBI was called to help in the investigation.

Officials say the victim will be taken to Macon for an autopsy on Monday morning.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Dawson Police Department at (229) 770-2080.

