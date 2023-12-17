We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Dawson police, GBI investigating deadly Dawson shooting

Dawson police and the GBI are investigating a deadly Saturday night shooting.
Dawson police and the GBI are investigating a deadly Saturday night shooting.(Canva)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dawson Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) are investigating a deadly shooting in Dawson on Saturday night.

Dawson police responded to a call about an unresponsive black male in the 400 block of 14th Avenue at around 6 p.m., according to the officials.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim and he was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as Lawrence Jones, 22.

The GBI was called to help in the investigation.

Officials say the victim will be taken to Macon for an autopsy on Monday morning.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Dawson Police Department at (229) 770-2080.

Stay with WALB for updates.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WALB has reached out to Dougherty County Schools for more details, and we will update you as...
Monroe Comp. High School cheer coach resigns
Both suspects are currently being held in the Lowndes County Jail.
UPDATE: 2 women charged in Valdosta homicide of 73-year-old man
Photo of Denisha Williams
UPDATE: Valdosta mother seeks justice after her daughter’s homicide
Westley (left) and Precious Spears (right) graduated on Dec. 9.
Husband, wife graduate together with bachelor’s degrees from Albany State University
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country

Latest News

Matthew Parzych spent three weeks in a coma in 2019. On Saturday, Dec. 16, he walked across...
Georgia Tech graduate student overcomes traumatic brain injury to get degree
Some of the prizes included bikes, skateboards, vehicles and more.
Men on a Mission hosts giveaway to create positive impact in Albany
Volunteers say showing up and helping out is their way of honoring the former first lady.
Maranatha Church holds first food giveaway after death of former first lady Rosalynn Carter
Over 400 families were fed on Saturday, with the help of the Second Harvest of South Georgia.
Maranatha Church holds first food giveaway after death of former first lady Rosalynn Carter