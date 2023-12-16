Weekend rain and gusty winds

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Following a very dry and cool week, unsettled weather returns for the weekend. As a powerful storm tracks north from the Gulf, rain spreads into SGA on Saturday. Showers become likely through the afternoon and evening into early Sunday. Periods of heavy rain are expected with a threat for flash flooding. Look for rainfall amounts of 2-3″ through midday Sunday. Also, rather breezy with gusty NE winds of 30-40mph. Strong winds and saturated soils may knock down trees.The low pushes away allowing for a dry but cloudy and breezy end to the weekend.

Next week rainfree and unseasonably cold. Abundant sunshine brings little warmth with highs only in the 50s while lows dip to and slightly below freezing for a few mornings. Winter officially arrives on Thursday December 21.

