UPDATE: Valdosta mother seeks justice after her daughter’s homicide

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - In September 2022, Denisha Williams was shot to death at Peaches Nightclub in Valdosta. Her longtime boyfriend, and her child’s father, were charged with malice murder.

Jacques Jelks was indicted by the grand jury in November 2023, according to the district attorney’s office, and was set to appear for arraignment on Friday, December 15. However, Denisha’s mother says he did not appear and they were told he pleaded not guilty.

Denisha’s mother says her death came just three months after a warrant was issued for Jelks’ arrest for a domestic violence incident involving Denisha.

“l am still celebrating because I know it’s progress, but I’m aggravated at the same time because I feel like her should take ownership of what he has done,” Lakisha Byron Mazion, mother of Denisha Williams, said, “Having us to relive this all over again, so I’m angry about that part after having to sit there all day and his name not be called.”

Since Denisha's death, Lakisha has been working to make sure that her daughter’s life and memory is not forgotten especially for Denisha's children. (SOURCE: Lakisha Byron Mazion)

Now, Denisha’s mother says she is preparing herself and her family for a trial while she is still grieving the loss of her daughter.

“I’m going to put my boxing gloves on to fight for my baby,” Mazion said. “God has prepared me to take this battle on and fit and we are ready to fight.”

“That’s what my grandkids are trusting in. They are trusting that GG; I’m going to keep praying, God is going to protect me and cover me. My mommy is up there and one day soon, Quez’ is going to give an account for what he did to my mommy.”

The trial date has not been set, but Lakisha says she and her family will continue to fight and advocate for justice.

