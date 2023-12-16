Shop with a Yellow Jacket in Thomas Co. during the holidays to help local children

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Shopping with a Yellow Jacket is aiming to spread Christmas Cheer to students in the Thomas County School System. Now, this program needs your help to ensure no child is left out.

It’s the 18th Annual Shop with a Yellow Jacket that’s teaching high schoolers the importance of giving back to those in need while giving elementary students a chance to have a merry Christmas.

“This year, we plan to serve about 73 young kids, and we have approximately 450 high school students that take money out of their own pockets and take their Saturday and take that time to invest in another young person,” said Levi Williams Sr., assistant principal at Thomas County Central High School.

“It makes me feel really good to help children who need it, it’s fun to see their expressions and how much they love to shop for them and their families,” said Paige Parkerson, a junior at Thomas County Central High School.

“I love giving back to the community and just helping those below us so that when they become our age, they can do the same,” said Riley Fisher, a senior at Thomas County Central High School.

Students are heading to the local Walmart to give the elementary school kids a shopping spree. Each child will have $125 to spend, upping this year’s contributions from $100 because of the rising cost of inflation.

“They go in and they’re able to buy - they have a little list that we send home for with them, and they fill it out for their parents, their siblings, things like that and then they take them and try and buy some things off of that list for the kids,” said Misty Taylor, a parent involvement coordinator at Thomas County Middle School.

Organizers at the school system say they are grateful for the sponsors and the dedication of the high school kids to make this possible, but they still need your help.

“Contact Mr. Levi Williams over at the high school. He is the person who is in charge of it. And ask him, he takes donations throughout the year, and that way we can sponsor more kids. Because the more money we have, the more kids we can sponsor,” Taylor said.

“Make the checks out to Thomas County High School and in the memo, line put ‘SWAYJ.’ Any donations that we don’t get to apply this year will definitely roll into the account, and next year, we actually plan on doing more for the kids, so the earlier we can get started the better,” Williams said.

“It’s a really good way to get into the Christmas spirit and help children who need it,” said Katie Parkerson, a freshman at Thomas County Central High School.

“Give back, it’ll go a long way in kids’ lives, and just people, in general, the next time they see you,” said Cameron Brooks, a sophomore at Thomas County Central High School.

Saturday’s SWAYJ Event promises to be an exciting one not only for the kids but for the community as well. The Yellow Jackets Marching Band and cheerleaders will be out to add some Christmas flair and Christmas cheer. SWAYJ will start at 9 a.m.

