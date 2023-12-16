Pregnant mass shooting survivor’s bullet-riddled truck repaired: ‘She was a hero’

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - Almost four months after a deadly mass shooting at a California biker bar, a survivor is starting a new chapter.

On Thursday, Savannah Hopkins got her truck back, all fixed up for free, after it was riddled with bullets.

“It’s beautiful,” Hopkins said. “It looks like I bought it brand new.”

Hopkins’ faith in people has been restored after living through the shooting nightmare at Cook’s Corner in Trabuco Canyon last August.

The former restaurant employee was caught in the middle of the gunfire as she hid in her truck.

“He shoots through the truck while I’m inside the vehicle,” Hopkins described. “So I hop out the passenger side door, I climb over. He comes running around and he sees me. So I put my hands up and tell him, “I’m 5 months pregnant.’ And he said, ‘Go, run.’”

The 21-year-old made it out alive.

Three customers did not.

When the owners of Elite Automotive Services, Ziad Traieh and Eddie Yau, heard about the extensive damage and bullet holes in Hopkins’ truck, they had to fix it at no charge.

“She was a victim. She was a hero. She saved her life and her baby’s life,” Traieh said. “She helped a cook supposedly inside the restaurant.”

The survivor of a mass shooting in California recovered her truck after it was riddled with bullets.

“The guys just got behind it and ran with it,” Yau added. “They wanted to help her. Some of the guys, you know, they walk around like they’re big tough guys, but they were choked up, you know? And they put everything they had into it.”

Hopkins is now less than a month away from delivering her baby.

After two months of repair work, she got the keys to her beautifully restored truck.

“This is more than I could have asked for when Z reached out to me, so thank you,” Hopkins said.

Copyright 2023 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.