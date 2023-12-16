Men on a Mission hosts giveaway to create positive impact in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Men on a Mission continues to do great work in Albany by providing families with their needs.

Each year, the nonprofit gives out bikes, food and even vehicles. This year, they have over 250 bikes that were given out.

On Saturday, over 1,500 people were in attendance to support the work of Men on a Mission. Organizers live by a common goal to create a positive impact on the Albany community.

Some of the prizes included bikes, skateboards, vehicles and more.

“Happy and this time I will get this if I see it again I will have to get this and the bicycle,” Gnik Richardson one of the winners, said.

“It feels great to see kids come and smile and see them get a bicycle. And knowing that they would be able to have a toy for Christmas that they didn’t think they would. And I heard one girl say she was so happy to get a bicycle because she’s been waiting two years for one,” Kelvin Crawford, Communication Director for Men on a Mission, said.

“When you get out there on the front lines like Men on Mission are doing here today and throughout the year. Mr. Boone can tell you about the mentoring programs. This is not just one event that this organization supports. This organization has a commitment, a plan and a future in our community,” Bo Dorough, Albany Mayor, said.

Organizers say that they plan to expand the organization by adding a mentoring program, as well.

