Maranatha Church holds first food giveaway after death of former first lady Rosalynn Carter

PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, the Maranatha Church, with the help of the Second Harvest of South Georgia, held its first food giveaway since the passing of former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

The event takes place every third Saturday and many residents come to continue the work Rosalynn started.

Over 400 families were fed on Saturday, with the help of the Second Harvest of South Georgia. Families received canned goods, chicken and even fresh fruit. Volunteers say showing up and helping out is their way of honoring the former first lady.

“It’s five of us, and it will be a great help with the food and the canned goods, it will help us start off,” Vanessa Bullard, a Cobb, Georgia resident, said

“Just watching her interact with the people of the community and even where we are standing outside of the Plains Community Center. Her and President Carter... when we used to have the truck and people would walk around and get food, they would walk around and sign up people so they could come up and sign up families so they could get food,” Ken Sosnick, co-organizer of the food giveaway, said.

“She was my aunt. I’m her niece and it’s just something that Aunt Rosalynn was passionate about. She was a go-getter for those people that needed help and this was just one of her ways she providing right here in the community,” Kim Fuller, Director of Friends of Jimmy Carter National Historical Park and Niece of Jimmy Carter, said.

Chief Programming Officer for Second Harvest Eliza McCall can truly see the need in South Georgia.

“To be able to do that and work with these agencies like Marantha Baptist Church organizations and to be able to feed these families is a wonderful thing,” McCall said.

“When they can get food and take them food it make you feel good as well as them. Because you feel like you are helping someone and that’s a good thing,” Mattie Walton, an Americus resident, said.

“So many initiatives and it reminds us all that you can serve many ways over the course of your life and we can all follow in her honor,” Jennifer Olsen, CEO of the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers, said.

Organizers say that they hope to increase the number of families they are able to assist from previous years.

