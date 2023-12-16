We're Hiring Wednesday
Husband, wife graduate together with bachelor’s degrees from Albany State University

Westley (left) and Precious Spears (right) graduated on Dec. 9.
Westley (left) and Precious Spears (right) graduated on Dec. 9.(Source: Albany State University)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A husband-wife duo is adding another accomplishment to their roster, on top of a 12-year marriage and raising three children together.

Westley and Precious Spears walked across the stage together on Dec. 9. They are the latest in their family to graduate from Albany State University (ASU), according to the release.

Both earned their bachelor’s degrees from ASU. The pair identify as non-traditional students since they worked full-time jobs and managed other adult responsibilities.

Westley and Precious have a shared history of starting and stopping college endeavors that influenced their decision to pursue higher education together, according to the release.. They both decided to break the pattern and enrolled in classes at ASU together.

They decided to return to school during the pandemic.

“This commitment to shared goals and aspirations has strengthened our bond as a couple, reinforcing the understanding that our individual successes contribute to the success of our partnership,” Westley said.

The couple studied together and crafted a schedule that blended the needs of their children with their studies. They described this as a “labor of love.”

“It was a delicate dance of sacrifice, where one of us readily stepped in to fulfill what the other couldn’t,” he said.

Westley described ASU as a vibrant community that embraced him wholeheartedly because the younger student, and ASU, made him feel at home, according to the release.

“Engaging in conversations, valuing my opinions, and forming friendships transcended age differences, proving that the supportive environment at ASU goes beyond traditional labels. Albany State University played a crucial role in fostering a sense of belonging for us. The community’s openness and acceptance created an atmosphere where we pursued our academic goals and thrived socially. The experience reinforced that education is not bound by age and that genuine connections can be formed across generational lines. Our time at ASU was not just an academic endeavor but a heartwarming journey of shared growth, love, and acceptance,” Westley said.

The couple aimed to obtain their bachelor’s degrees before their daughter graduated high school. Westly got his degree in political science and Precious got her degree in interdisciplinary studies.

According to the university, this isn’t the first time Precious received a degree from ASU. She graduated in 2021 with an associate in criminal justice.

The couple received honors during their time at ASU. Westley received honors for being the highest-ranked sophomore in political science. Precious was a 2023 Gilman Scholar and Dean’s List recipient.

They took full advantage of the offerings at ASU, studying abroad in Ghana in the Summer 2023 semester.

“Albany State will forever hold a special place in our hearts as the backdrop to this exhilarating chapter in our lives,” Westley said.

