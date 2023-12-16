We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

City of Albany’s Recreation and Parks to host Kids Holiday Camp

The camp will be on Dec. 18-21 and Dec. 27 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
The camp will be on Dec. 18-21 and Dec. 27 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.(Source: The City of Albany)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany Recreation and Parks is hosting a Kids Holiday Camp.

Kids ages 7-13 are invited to attend the camp where they can enjoy arts and crafts and other activities.

Children will have the opportunity to engage in artistic activities and sports. Additionally, children can attend a middle school basketball holiday game for $5 per day from Monday through Wednesday. This is optional, and if children wish to attend, they are asked to bring money to camp.

The camp does not offer lunch services. It is recommended that parents pack their child’s lunch before dropping them off.

The camp will be on Dec. 18-21 and Dec. 27 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

For additional information click here, call (229) 430-5222 or email ebacon@albanyga.com.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WALB has reached out to Dougherty County Schools for more details, and we will update you as...
Monroe Comp. High School cheer coach resigns
Both suspects are currently being held in the Lowndes County Jail.
UPDATE: 2 women charged in Valdosta homicide of 73-year-old man
The Dougherty County School System is investigating an inappropriate relationship between a...
Dougherty Co. School System investigating possible inappropriate relationship between teacher, student
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Autopsy results are still pending in the case.
GBI investigating death of 2-month-old in Worth Co.

Latest News

Beautiful Creations by Chanel will be collecting coats, jackets, and warm clothing donations...
A Beautiful Christmas: Toy giveaway event to be held in Valdosta
Thomas County Central High School (Source: WALB)
Shop with a Yellow Jacket in Thomas Co. during the holidays to help local children
“It’s a really good way to get into the Christmas spirit and help children who need it.”
Shop with a Yellow Jacket in Thomas Co. during the holidays to help local children
Crisp County Sheriff’s Office urges citizens to remove valuables and lock vehicles.
South Georgia sheriff gives crime prevention advice for the holiday season