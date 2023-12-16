City of Albany’s Recreation and Parks to host Kids Holiday Camp

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany Recreation and Parks is hosting a Kids Holiday Camp.

Kids ages 7-13 are invited to attend the camp where they can enjoy arts and crafts and other activities.

Children will have the opportunity to engage in artistic activities and sports. Additionally, children can attend a middle school basketball holiday game for $5 per day from Monday through Wednesday. This is optional, and if children wish to attend, they are asked to bring money to camp.

The camp does not offer lunch services. It is recommended that parents pack their child’s lunch before dropping them off.

The camp will be on Dec. 18-21 and Dec. 27 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

For additional information click here, call (229) 430-5222 or email ebacon@albanyga.com.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.