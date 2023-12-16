We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

A Beautiful Christmas: Toy giveaway event to be held in Valdosta

3rd annual Beautiful Christmas event will bring out over 200 families to experience a special Christmas celebration
By Brittanye Blake
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Saturday, the 3rd annual Beautiful Christmas event will bring out over 200 families to experience a special Christmas celebration.

Community sponsors DFD Music Foundation, and 107.9 The Beat have provided money and toys for over 200 children.

“We thought about our communities that are in need and kids that are always deserve Christmas no matter where they live. This is our third year partnering with the Mildred Hunter Center. We chose that location for the kids who are near can walk and receive Christmas cheer,” Chanel Randolph, founder of Beautiful Creations by Chanel, said.

For over a month, Beautiful Creations placed holiday-decorated boxes around the community for people to donate jackets for local children and adults in need. Each item is collected, washed, and dried by a local company, Laundry Dash. The coats are hand-picked by children and their families at the annual Beautiful Christmas event.

“Our community came together to provide at least 200 items for our kids to have as we prepare for the cold winter season,” Randolph said. “Each child will receive a gift, a hoodie, and a book. They will also be able to take a picture with Santa, get some lunch and enjoy the Christmas spirit.”

“It’s great going out to the event and seeing all the families come out and they are just so excited. It just allows the community to come together and support one another,” Ta’Breonna Pope, a volunteer, said.

Beautiful Christmas will be at the Mildred Hunter Center on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Beautiful Creations is still accepting sponsors and volunteers -- email beautifulcreationsbychanel@yahoo.com or click here.

Saturday, the third annual Beautiful Christmas event will bring out over 200 families to...
Saturday, the third annual Beautiful Christmas event will bring out over 200 families to experience a special Christmas celebration.(SOURCE: CHANEL RANDOLPH)

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dougherty County School System is investigating an inappropriate relationship between a...
Dougherty Co. School System investigating possible inappropriate relationship between teacher, student
WALB has reached out to Dougherty County Schools for more details, and we will update you as...
Monroe Comp. High School cheer coach resigns
Both suspects are currently being held in the Lowndes County Jail.
UPDATE: 2 women charged in Valdosta homicide of 73-year-old man
The Valdosta Wildcat football team is mourning the loss of one of their student athletes, Sam...
VPD: Lab tests on vehicle to determine if it struck, killed Valdosta teen
Autopsy results are still pending in the case.
GBI investigating death of 2-month-old in Worth Co.

Latest News

Photo of Denisha Williams
UPDATE: Valdosta mother seeks justice after her daughter’s homicide
Thomas County Central High School (Source: WALB)
Shop with a Yellow Jacket in Thomas Co. during the holidays to help local children
The DownRange Industrial Park will have several major industries coming in the next few years.
New Bainbridge animal husbandry facility expected to bring over 200 jobs
WALB has reached out to Dougherty County Schools for more details, and we will update you as...
Monroe Comp. High School cheer coach resigns