A Beautiful Christmas: Toy giveaway event to be held in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Saturday, the 3rd annual Beautiful Christmas event will bring out over 200 families to experience a special Christmas celebration.

Community sponsors DFD Music Foundation, and 107.9 The Beat have provided money and toys for over 200 children.

“We thought about our communities that are in need and kids that are always deserve Christmas no matter where they live. This is our third year partnering with the Mildred Hunter Center. We chose that location for the kids who are near can walk and receive Christmas cheer,” Chanel Randolph, founder of Beautiful Creations by Chanel, said.

For over a month, Beautiful Creations placed holiday-decorated boxes around the community for people to donate jackets for local children and adults in need. Each item is collected, washed, and dried by a local company, Laundry Dash. The coats are hand-picked by children and their families at the annual Beautiful Christmas event.

“Our community came together to provide at least 200 items for our kids to have as we prepare for the cold winter season,” Randolph said. “Each child will receive a gift, a hoodie, and a book. They will also be able to take a picture with Santa, get some lunch and enjoy the Christmas spirit.”

“It’s great going out to the event and seeing all the families come out and they are just so excited. It just allows the community to come together and support one another,” Ta’Breonna Pope, a volunteer, said.

Beautiful Christmas will be at the Mildred Hunter Center on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Beautiful Creations is still accepting sponsors and volunteers -- email beautifulcreationsbychanel@yahoo.com or click here.

