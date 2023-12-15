We're Hiring Wednesday
Weekend becomes increasingly wet

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Much brighter with seasonably cool low-mid 60s on Friday. Entering the weekend, clouds return and rain becomes likely. An area of low pressure develops in the Gulf on Saturday and tracks north with a plume of moisture. Although the exact track isn’t certain, if the low tracks over SGA heavy rain could leave 3-4″ behind with isolated flash flooding. Winds remain elevated from the NE-E 10-15 with gusts 30mph+. Latest forecast models is pushing low away by midday Sunday.

Gradual clearing brings sunshine and unseasonably cool temperatures next week. Highs drop from the low 60s into the 50s while lows take a tumble into the low 30s by midweek. The shortest day of the year, Thursday Dec 21, is the winter solstice. Another round of rain heads our way for the holiday weekend.

