ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three SUV’s and a truck were in an accident on Gillionville Road has caused lanes to be closed.

The accident happened at around 11:10 a.m. at this time there has been no major injuries reported.

Albany Police are on scene and currently investigating.

WALB is working to learn more.

Traffic accident results in road closed on Gillionville Rd at Westover intersection (WALB NEWS 10)

