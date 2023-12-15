We're Hiring Wednesday
Tips for parents to prevent sudden unexpected death in infants

When authorities charged parents this week with stuffing their dead son into a freezer, it resurrected unpleasant memories of a similar case.(MGN Online)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:43 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sudden unexpected death in infants can be the result of many things, one being fatal sleeping accidents.

According to the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention website, about 3,400 babies in the United States die suddenly and unexpectedly each year.

Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner, Elizabeth Allison said there’s been an increase in this type of death in Columbus, and a few of the ways it can happen is when parents or other family co-sleep with the babies or having a bassinet full of stuffed animals and loose blankets.

“Babies are mouth breathers and when they turn over onto an object whether it be a stuffed animal, or a blanket or the flat surface sometimes they will suffocate,” she said. “And I know there are times and instances when people say this will never happen to me. It’s unfortunate because out of 10 there could be that one that it happens too.”

Allison says one way parents can prevent accidents like these is by letting their infants sleep alone in their cribs or bassinet on their backs, and if they’re too tired to nurse or feed their baby put the baby in their cribs.

“It is an awful thing to see a mother after something like this has happened. It’s an awful thing once you’ve heard a mother cry for the loss of their child you don’t forget that sound,” Allison said.

Safe Kids Columbus offers a safe sleep class for parents and caregivers, and parents who qualify could receive a free pack and play following end of the class.

Click here to read about the ABCs of safe sleeping.

