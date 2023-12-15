We're Hiring Wednesday
Plane crashes and catches fire on interstate in North Carolina

The remnants of a crashed plane are seen on Interstate 26 in Asheville, North Carolina, on Thursday.(Source: WLOS/CNN)
By Freeman Stoddard and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation said part of I-26 remains closed in both directions after a small plane crashed Thursday night.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the plane crashed along I-26 at around 8:15 p.m.

Authorities said two people aboard a single-engine Diamond DA-40 escaped serious injuries, according to the Associated Press. They taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

As the pilot approached the airport, they reported that they might need assistance, officials from the Asheville Regional Airport said. However, officials confirmed that they were unable to make it to the airport and were forced to land on I-26.

The plane hit power lines and damaged a tractor-trailer with its wing, but the driver wasn’t hurt, WLOS reported.

State officials said I-26 between Airport Road and Long Shoals Road will likely be closed until 11 a.m. Friday.

The closure is necessary for Duke Power to restore three lines that cross both directions of interstate traffic.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

