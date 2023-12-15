Over 400K gallons of sewage overflows from manhole in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A sewer system overflow in Valdosta spilled out over 400,000 gallons of wastewater in early December.

On Monday, Dec. 11, while inspecting manholes and sewer lines in the 1800 Block of Park Avenue, workers found a manhole that was overflowing.

The overflow was caused by recent rainfall that caused a “hydraulic overload,” according to a statement from the city of Valdosta.

Around 425,000 of wastewater overflowed into the area before the system recognized the issue. The city reports that the area was disinfected and health agencies were told of the spill.

