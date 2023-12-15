New judge appointed to Dougherty Judicial Circuit

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new judge has been appointed to the Dougherty Judicial Circuit after a state Bill expanded the superior court.

Joseph Dent’s appointment to the bench was announced by Governor Brian Kemp’s office.

His appointment comes as the superior court in the Dougherty Judicial Circuit was expanded to have four judges.

Dent currently works at Joseph W. Dent, P.C. in Albany.

He has practiced civil litigation, with concentrations in insurance defense, personal injury, collections/creditor’s rights, and other areas, according to Kemp’s office.

