New Bainbridge animal husbandry facility expected to bring over 200 jobs

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Bainbridge is building a new industrial park, as more businesses are moving to the Oak City. City leaders said the businesses will bring nearly a thousand new jobs in the future, adding to Bainbridge’s surge in economic growth.

A 200-acre animal husbandry facility will be included in the industrial park. It will eventually house 30,000 monkeys that will be raised and shipped out for research. The new company, called Safer Human Medicine, is a $396 million investment that will bring 263 jobs to the area. Those jobs will include veterinarians and animal behaviorists. All of the new jobs will have an average annual salary of $64,000.

Right now trees along the lot where the animal husbandry facility will go is being cleared. (walb)

“It’s a pretty unusual project. They call them non-human primates,” said Rick McCaskill, director of the development authority.

He said COVID made it apparent that there was a need for updated vaccines in the U.S. That’s when the need for testing those vaccines also came about.

“You have to be able to test those drugs and those vaccines, and that’s what primarily these will be used for. It will be government labs that do the testing, universities and colleges, and medical companies. So, it’s a critical part of the manufacturing of new drugs and vaccines,” he said.

According to the U.S. Drug and Food Administration, from 2013 to 2022, the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research approved an average of 43 drugs per year. The CDC reports that it takes about 10 to 15 years to research and test vaccines. McCaskill said with the new facility, plenty of new opportunities in the medical field can advance.

“It diversifies our employment very much by having that segment in there which is a segment we haven’t had,” he said.

Animal husbandry is just one investment out of several others that have come to Bainbridge. According to the Development Authority, in 2023 alone, the city of Bainbridge and Decatur County have brought in close to $2 billion in new investments. Including Danimer Scientific, which is a $600 million project.

The city is also expecting another big project called Anovion. The over $8 million project is expected to finish construction in two years. All these projects, including a new $396 million animal husbandry facility, will be located at a new industrial park.

All of the investment projects combined are expected to bring in over 1,000 new jobs. What McCaskill said will help boost Bainbridge’s economy. But that boost comes with some challenges.

“It’s created another problem that we’re currently working through, which is we need more housing,” McCaskill said.

According to the 2020 U.S. Census, Bainbridge’s population grew by over 14%. McCaskill says with new jobs coming, that could mean even more population growth, which is why there are currently more housing developments in the works.

“The community sees the end of it. Where we get in the Chick-fil-A, we get the brewery downtown, and all the other infrastructure pieces that see all the jobs and the people that are coming and want to be a part of that,” he said.

Investors said they want to have the animal husbandry facility complete and operational by the end of 2024.

