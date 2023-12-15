We're Hiring Wednesday
Monroe Comp. High School cheer coach resigns from Dougherty Co. Schools System

Her resignation came two days after a teacher at the same school was placed on administrative leave
WALB has reached out to Dougherty County Schools for more details, and we will update you as...
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A cheerleading coach with the Dougherty County School System has resigned, according to a statement.

Audrianna Williams resigned during a special called board of education meeting on Friday. The resignation comes prior to her firing from the school system, a school official confirmed.

After her resignation, the school system says reports are being sent to the Georgia Professional Standards Commission.

Her resignation came two days after a teacher at the same school was placed on administrative leave. In a statement released Wednesday, the Dougherty County School System said the discipline was connected to a “possible inappropriate relationship between a Monroe Comprehensive High School teacher and student.”

WALB asked a DCSS spokesperson if there was a connection, but they would not give more information at this time. The school system says the investigation into the alleged inappropriate relationship remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

