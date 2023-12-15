Monroe Comp. High School cheer coach resigns from Dougherty Co. Schools System

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A cheerleading coach with the Dougherty County School System has resigned, according to a statement.

Audrianna Williams resigned during a special called board of education meeting on Friday. The resignation comes prior to her firing from the school system, a school official confirmed.

After her resignation, the school system says reports are being sent to the Georgia Professional Standards Commission.

Her resignation came two days after a teacher at the same school was placed on administrative leave. In a statement released Wednesday, the Dougherty County School System said the discipline was connected to a “possible inappropriate relationship between a Monroe Comprehensive High School teacher and student.”

WALB asked a DCSS spokesperson if there was a connection, but they would not give more information at this time. The school system says the investigation into the alleged inappropriate relationship remains under investigation.

