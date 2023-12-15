We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

GRAPHIC: High school biology class learns to harvest, dress moose

One Chugiak High School biology class learned to harvest and field dress a bull moose. (SOURCE: KTUU)
By Dave Allgood and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) – Students at a high school in Alaska got to experience something most others around the country don’t: the dissection of a moose.

One Chugiak High School biology class learned to harvest and field dress a bull moose.

The Anchorage School District shot video of the uniquely Alaskan project of students learning to dress the moose.

The video shared by Susan Bick shows the dead moose being wheeled through the hallway and the subsequent cutting up of the moose.

The scenes in the video are relatively commonplace for residents in Alaska but may cause a lot of questions for people not from the state.

KTUU reports most of the reactions to the video were mixed.

The moose was harvested by biology teacher Brian Mason via an educational permit from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dougherty County School System is investigating an inappropriate relationship between a...
Dougherty Co. School System investigating possible inappropriate relationship between teacher, student
The Valdosta Wildcat football team is mourning the loss of one of their student athletes, Sam...
VPD: Lab tests on vehicle to determine if it struck, killed Valdosta teen
Mug shot of Demarquiea Brantley
‘Armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect wanted by Albany police
Jason Patterson was sentenced to 96 months in prison and Quintavious Miller was sentenced to...
2 South Ga. men sentenced in gang-related drug trafficking case
Delays are expected and finding detours is encouraged by law enforcement.
Crash on Highway 19 in Lee Co. temporarily closes lanes

Latest News

Voting continues through Dec. 31, 2023.
PSST, VSU Theatre nominated for 43 Broadway World Awards
The parade of hearses will start on Tuesday, Dec. 19, around 2 pm, and travel through the city...
Albany parade of hearses event map released
Authorities said they are searching for Ashton Cole Sensing, who is wanted for allegedly...
Man arrested for allegedly killing toddler after throwing him against a wall while babysitting
Now it’s up to fans, friends, and family to decide who will win. Voting continues through Dec....
PSST, VSU Theatre nominated for 43 Broadway World Awards