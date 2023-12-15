Fresh Holiday, Recipes, Candles and more

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Jordan Parker of Flint River Fresh returned to Town and Country and shared their fresh decadent recipes . For more on their fresh products, recipes and more visit their Facebook or call at (229) 352-6591.

Simply Beautiful Candle Company LLC returned in the kitchen and shared how to make their candles.

Pastor Terri Raven of Terri Raven Ministries shared all things to come in the upcoming Christmas Giveaway event, Saturday Dec. 16, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Dillard Parking lot area.

Terri Ravens Ministries Christmas Give Away (WALB NEWS 10)

