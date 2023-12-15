We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

City of Albany activates Operation Safe Place to offer warming center

According to current weather reports, freezing temperatures are expected overnight on Monday...
According to current weather reports, freezing temperatures are expected overnight on Monday Dec. 18 through Wednesday Dec. 20.(MGN)
By Ty Grant
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, Dec. 18, the City of Albany will activate Operation Safe Place to give people a place to stay warm overnight.

According to current weather reports, freezing temperatures are expected overnight on Monday Dec. 18 through Wednesday Dec. 20.

The City will open the Albany Transit Center at 300 W. Oglethorpe Boulevard has a warming center Monday and Tuesday evenings from 6:30 p.m. until the start of business at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

Water will be provided.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dougherty County School System is investigating an inappropriate relationship between a...
Dougherty Co. School System investigating possible inappropriate relationship between teacher, student
The Valdosta Wildcat football team is mourning the loss of one of their student athletes, Sam...
VPD: Lab tests on vehicle to determine if it struck, killed Valdosta teen
On Dec. 12, VPD arrested and charged Daja James, 18, in connection to Baig’s death.
Woman charged with murder in Valdosta homicide of 73-year-old man
Autopsy results are still pending in the case.
GBI investigating death of 2-month-old in Worth Co.
Delays are expected and finding detours is encouraged by law enforcement.
Crash on Highway 19 in Lee Co. temporarily closes lanes

Latest News

On Dec. 12, VPD arrested and charged Daja James, 18, in connection to Baig’s death.
Woman charged with murder in Valdosta homicide of 73-year-old man
WALB is working to learn more.
Traffic accident results in road closed on Gillionville Rd at Westover intersection
Gina Michelle Collins, 51, is charged with felony theft by deception.
Ex-Archbold Memorial employee accused of stealing $50K of hospital funds
Dealing with depression during the holidays
Dealing with depression during the holidays