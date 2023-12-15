Albany parade of hearses event map released

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler has released the route for what he’s calling a parade of hearses event scheduled for Tuesday, December 19.

He held a similar event in 2017. He says afterward, the Albany-Dougherty County area didn’t have a homicide for at least three months.

The coroner told WALB he chose the route based on gun violence he’s been seeing in the community.

The procession will begin in East Albany near East Broad Avenue, then it will travel past Albany State University. After that, it will make its way to South Albany near Oakridge and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive before it travels to the west side and ends at the Government Building in downtown Albany.

“I want 2024 to be the lowest year we’ve ever had with homicides. That’s why I’m fighting to get this done before the end of the year,” Fowler said. “If you know your loved one is dealing with drugs, gangs, or guns and stuff like that — we have to say something. Law enforcement can’t do it all.”

The procession will have 21 hearses. 20 of them for each person in the county who died by homicide in 2023, plus one for Nigel Brown. He’s the 9-year-old boy who died in 2021 after he was struck by a bullet from a drive-by shooting while he slept in his bed.

The coroner hopes the event will leave a long-lasting impression on the community.

