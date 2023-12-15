We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

15-year-old hit and killed by car riding bike to school, authorities say

The man driving the charger hit the back of the teen’s bike, despite trying to avoid a...
The man driving the charger hit the back of the teen’s bike, despite trying to avoid a collision, causing serious injuries to the 15-year-old, a spokesperson for Florida Highway Patrol said.(wwbt/nbc12)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – A 15-year-old student was hit and killed by a Dodge Charger while riding his bike to school in Hudson, Florida Thursday, authorities said.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 31-year-old man was driving eastbound on Kitten Trail around 6:30 Thursday morning.

Officials said the driver came up on a bicyclist at the intersection of Thompson Avenue in the travel lane with no lights on the dark, unlighted roadway.

The man driving the charger hit the back of the teen’s bike, despite trying to avoid a collision, causing serious injuries to the 15-year-old, a spokesperson for Florida Highway Patrol said.

The teen, who was later identified by Hudson Academy on Facebook as Myles Farago, was not wearing a helmet at the time.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

“It is with a heavy heart that we are informing students and staff today about the passing of one of our Cobra students. Due to an unfortunate accident on the way to school, Myles Farago was struck by a car. He is being remembered as a kind, caring and talented student,” Hudson Academy wrote on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dougherty County School System is investigating an inappropriate relationship between a...
Dougherty Co. School System investigating possible inappropriate relationship between teacher, student
The Valdosta Wildcat football team is mourning the loss of one of their student athletes, Sam...
VPD: Lab tests on vehicle to determine if it struck, killed Valdosta teen
On Dec. 12, VPD arrested and charged Daja James, 18, in connection to Baig’s death.
Woman charged with murder in Valdosta homicide of 73-year-old man
Autopsy results are still pending in the case.
GBI investigating death of 2-month-old in Worth Co.
Delays are expected and finding detours is encouraged by law enforcement.
Crash on Highway 19 in Lee Co. temporarily closes lanes

Latest News

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israeli military says it mistakenly killed 3 Israeli hostages in Gaza
FILE - Prince Harry leaves the High Court after giving evidence in London, Tuesday, June 6,...
Prince Harry claims vindication in court victory as judge finds British tabloid hacked his phone
Highlighting the top performers from the 2023 High School Football season!
2023 Locker Room Report High School Football Awards Show
South Carolina family remembers renowned oil painter Michael Del Priore during tour of U.S....
South Carolina family remembers renowed oil painter during tour of U.S. Capitol