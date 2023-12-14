We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Woman charged with murder in Valdosta homicide of 73-year-old man

The suspect is currently being held in the Lowndes County Jail.
The suspect is currently being held in the Lowndes County Jail.(Pexels, Pixabay)
By Seth Feiner
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old is now facing murder charges connected to the death of an elderly man after his body was found at the back of a Valdosta store.

On Dec. 8, Valdosta police were called to a store on the 2100 block of Bemiss Road where they found a man dead near the gambling machines in the back of the business. Police say the victim, now identified as Farooq Baig, 73, had “obvious signs of a physical struggle on his body.”

On Dec. 12, VPD arrested and charged Daja James, 18, in connection to Baig’s death. She is charged with murder during the commission of a felony, malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault and robbery by force.

She is currently in the Lowndes County Jail.

We’ll update you with new details as we learn them.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dougherty County School System is investigating an inappropriate relationship between a...
Dougherty Co. School System investigating possible inappropriate relationship between teacher, student
The Valdosta Wildcat football team is mourning the loss of one of their student athletes, Sam...
VPD: Lab tests on vehicle to determine if it struck, killed Valdosta teen
Mug shot of Demarquiea Brantley
‘Armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect wanted by Albany police
Jason Patterson was sentenced to 96 months in prison and Quintavious Miller was sentenced to...
2 South Ga. men sentenced in gang-related drug trafficking case
Mug shot of former Bainbridge Public Safety Officer Phillip Tarnow
Former Bainbridge Public Safety officer released after turning himself in on sex assault charge

Latest News

The ongoing Harvey Mitchell Parkway (FM 2818) improvement project has reached another...
Road changes to come for N Westover Blvd in Dougherty Co.
Senator Jon Ossoff joined WALB’s Jim Wallace to express his concerns about the growing...
Sen. Ossoff expresses concerns about fentanyl crisis in South Ga. and public safety
Senator Jon Ossoff joined WALB’s Jim Wallace to express his concerns about the growing...
Sen. Ossoff expresses concerns about fentanyl crisis in South Ga. and public safety
Photo of Jennifer Gallo (WCTV)
Tallahassee woman sentenced in 2021 Grady Co. vehicular homicide case