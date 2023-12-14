What to expect this weekend in the Good Life City

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Good Life City is feeling the spirit of the Holidays.

Here is a list of events, activities and more happening this weekend in Albany.

Thursday, Dec. 14

6 p.m. Christmas Sip & Shop at The Paisley Fig

Friday, Dec. 15

6 p.m. Wild Nights at Chehaw

6 p.m. A King is Born Stage Play

Saturday, Dec. 16

8 a.m. Breakfast with Santa & the Grinch at the Mayberry Dinner

9 a.m. Cornerstone Cookie Decorating

10 a.m. Kid’s DIY Workshop: Holiday Delivery Truck

10 a.m. Santas Exhibit at Thronateeska Heritage Center

11 a.m. Reindeer Games at Chehaw Park & Zoo

11 a.m. Photos with Santa at the Albany Mall

1 p.m. Christmas Open House at Mark’s Melon Patch

6 p.m. Wild Nights at Chehaw

7 p.m. Litman Cathedral

Sunday, Dec. 17

12 p.m. Santa’s Workshops at Pretoria Fields Brewing

12 p.m. Photos with Santa at the Albany Mall

1 p.m. Cakery, Cookies & Santa

1 p.m. Christmas Open House at Mark’s Melon Patch

6 p.m. Blue Christmas Winter Ball at Flint RiverQuarium

Hometown Light Displays in Albany

Tripp Adams and Family, 604 N. Ingleside Drive, Display 24/7

Susanne Cross and Family, 177 Highland Oaks Drive, Tune to 100.5 FM

Cory Kunkle and Family, 2111 Cameron Drive

Robbins Family Christmas Lights, 703 Summit Drive, Tune to 88.1 FM , Sunday-Saturday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

