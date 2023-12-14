What to expect this weekend in the Good Life City
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Good Life City is feeling the spirit of the Holidays.
Here is a list of events, activities and more happening this weekend in Albany.
Thursday, Dec. 14
- 6 p.m. Christmas Sip & Shop at The Paisley Fig
Friday, Dec. 15
- 6 p.m. Wild Nights at Chehaw
- 6 p.m. A King is Born Stage Play
Saturday, Dec. 16
- 8 a.m. Breakfast with Santa & the Grinch at the Mayberry Dinner
- 9 a.m. Cornerstone Cookie Decorating
- 10 a.m. Kid’s DIY Workshop: Holiday Delivery Truck
- 10 a.m. Santas Exhibit at Thronateeska Heritage Center
- 11 a.m. Reindeer Games at Chehaw Park & Zoo
- 11 a.m. Photos with Santa at the Albany Mall
- 1 p.m. Christmas Open House at Mark’s Melon Patch
- 6 p.m. Wild Nights at Chehaw
- 7 p.m. Litman Cathedral
Sunday, Dec. 17
- 12 p.m. Santa’s Workshops at Pretoria Fields Brewing
- 12 p.m. Photos with Santa at the Albany Mall
- 1 p.m. Cakery, Cookies & Santa
- 1 p.m. Christmas Open House at Mark’s Melon Patch
- 6 p.m. Blue Christmas Winter Ball at Flint RiverQuarium
Hometown Light Displays in Albany
- Tripp Adams and Family, 604 N. Ingleside Drive, Display 24/7
- Susanne Cross and Family, 177 Highland Oaks Drive, Tune to 100.5 FM
- Cory Kunkle and Family, 2111 Cameron Drive
- Robbins Family Christmas Lights, 703 Summit Drive, Tune to 88.1 FM , Sunday-Saturday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.