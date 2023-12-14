We're Hiring Wednesday
What to expect this weekend in the Good Life City

By Ty Grant
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Good Life City is feeling the spirit of the Holidays.

Thursday, Dec. 14

  • 6 p.m. Christmas Sip & Shop at The Paisley Fig

Friday, Dec. 15

  • 6 p.m. Wild Nights at Chehaw
  • 6 p.m. A King is Born Stage Play

Saturday, Dec. 16

  • 8 a.m. Breakfast with Santa & the Grinch at the Mayberry Dinner
  • 9 a.m. Cornerstone Cookie Decorating
  • 10 a.m. Kid’s DIY Workshop: Holiday Delivery Truck
  • 10 a.m. Santas Exhibit at Thronateeska Heritage Center
  • 11 a.m. Reindeer Games at Chehaw Park & Zoo
  • 11 a.m. Photos with Santa at the Albany Mall
  • 1 p.m. Christmas Open House at Mark’s Melon Patch
  • 6 p.m. Wild Nights at Chehaw
  • 7 p.m. Litman Cathedral

Sunday, Dec. 17

  • 12 p.m. Santa’s Workshops at Pretoria Fields Brewing
  • 12 p.m. Photos with Santa at the Albany Mall
  • 1 p.m. Cakery, Cookies & Santa
  • 1 p.m. Christmas Open House at Mark’s Melon Patch
  • 6 p.m. Blue Christmas Winter Ball at Flint RiverQuarium

Hometown Light Displays in Albany

  • Tripp Adams and Family, 604 N. Ingleside Drive, Display 24/7
  • Susanne Cross and Family, 177 Highland Oaks Drive, Tune to 100.5 FM
  • Cory Kunkle and Family, 2111 Cameron Drive
  • Robbins Family Christmas Lights, 703 Summit Drive, Tune to 88.1 FM , Sunday-Saturday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
