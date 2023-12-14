We're Hiring Wednesday
Two Tifton organizations awarded Georgia’s Gang Activity Prosecution Grant

The Tifton Police Department
By Ty Grant
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tifton Police Department (TPD) and Tifton Circuit District Attorney’s Office are two of the 34 organizations awarded the Georgia Gang Activity Prosecution Grant (GAP Grant).

TPD was awarded $60K in partnership with the Tifton Circuit DA’s Office, to be dedicated to successful prosecutions of gang activity. The purpose of the FY 2024 GAP Grant program is to support state and local efforts to prosecute gang-related activity.

Tifton Mayor, Julie B. Smith says, “Keeping our residents, visitors and businesses as safe as possible is a key priority for the Tifton City Council. I’m grateful for the partnership between the Tifton Circuit DA’s office and the Tifton Police Department. Working together to take criminals off the streets and in jail where they belong is a good start. We take safety and security seriously. Sadly, no community is exempt from gang activity, but this partnership and the grant will give Tifton the needed resources to get started with eliminating as much as we can from the streets of our town.”

Tifton Police Chief Steve Hyman says, “This funding will be used to purchase software designed to track gang activity in order to develop initiatives aimed at disrupting and prosecuting gang activities.”

Tifton Circuit District Attorney Bryce Johnson says “I am grateful to GEMA for choosing our office and the Tifton Police Department for this award. I look forward to working with the Tifton Police Department on how to best allocate this grant to reduce gang violence in our community.”

