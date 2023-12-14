We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash in Lee Co. leaves lanes blocked

Delays are expected and finding detours is encouraged by law enforcement.
Delays are expected and finding detours is encouraged by law enforcement.
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A crash between vehicles has left one side of a Lee County highway blocked.

The crash happened around 1:00 p.m. on Thursday on Highway 19 between Mayhaw Road and Cannon Drive, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

All southbound lanes are currently blocked. Georgia State Patrol is on the scene.

Delays are expected and finding detours is encouraged by law enforcement.

Stay with us for updates.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dougherty County School System is investigating an inappropriate relationship between a...
Dougherty Co. School System investigating possible inappropriate relationship between teacher, student
The Valdosta Wildcat football team is mourning the loss of one of their student athletes, Sam...
Community responds after Valdosta High School football player killed in hit-and-run
Mug shot of Demarquiea Brantley
‘Armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect wanted by Albany police
Jason Patterson was sentenced to 96 months in prison and Quintavious Miller was sentenced to...
2 South Ga. men sentenced in gang-related drug trafficking case
Mug shot of former Bainbridge Public Safety Officer Phillip Tarnow
Former Bainbridge Public Safety officer released after turning himself in on sex assault charge

Latest News

The Tifton Police Department
Two Tifton organizations awarded Georgia’s Gang Activity Prosecution Grant
Here is a list of events, activities and more happening this weekend in Albany.
What to expect this weekend in the Good Life City
Senator Reverend Warnock secures major priorities for Georgia servicemembers, military...
Senator Reverend Warnock works to strengthen federal support for the Ga. military communities
Coffee Co. Trojans won their first ever state title, with a 31-14 win against Creekside.
5A State Football Championship Highlights