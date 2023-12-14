TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash in Lee Co. leaves lanes blocked

LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A crash between vehicles has left one side of a Lee County highway blocked.

The crash happened around 1:00 p.m. on Thursday on Highway 19 between Mayhaw Road and Cannon Drive, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

All southbound lanes are currently blocked. Georgia State Patrol is on the scene.

Delays are expected and finding detours is encouraged by law enforcement.

