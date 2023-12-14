Tracking next chance of rain

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cold nights and cool days continue with a sun/cloud mix and increasing winds the rest of the week. Tonight lows seasonably cold low-mid 60s followed by seasonably cool low-mid 60s Thursday afternoon. High clouds and sunshine and still dry as a NE wind kick in with gust up to 25mph.

Little change in temperatures on Friday with fewer clouds, more sunshine as a NE breeze continues.

The next weather system impacts the weekend. Mostly cloudy and dry Saturday until a Gulf low lifts north with showers increasing in coverage and intensity into Sunday. Rain likely moderate to heavy and breezy as the low pushes across SGA. Rain tapers off Sunday evening followed by gradual clearing on Monday.

Not a big chill behind the low as temperatures hold near to slightly below average with highs low 60s and lows low-mid 40s.

