Suspect charged in Bainbridge shooting death

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old has been charged in the death of a man from October 2023.

Camren Walker, 19, was found dead in a vacant Bainbridge lot on the 800 block of Monroe Street on Oct. 17, according to Bainbridge Public Safety. He had a gunshot wound to his head, per death records.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) says Ebony Brooks, 18, has now been charged with Walker’s death after being arrested on December 12. Brooks is facing charges of malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

He is currently being held in the Decatur County Jail.

The investigation is still active.

We’ll update you with any new information we learn.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.