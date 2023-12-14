Senators Ossoff and Blackburn hosts hearing to protect the human rights of foster children

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff is vowing to help federal agencies get the help they need to protect the rights of children in foster care. That was the focus of a U-S Senate Committee meeting today.

The FBI and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services spoke about the role they’re playing to end the human trafficking, neglect, and abuse that some children in the foster care system are experiencing.

“We should not read more reports about children who are being used for child labor, children that are being put in sex trafficking rings, children who have sponsors who are improperly vetted and they abuse them. We can do better than that,” Senator Marsha Blackburn, said.

Senator Blackburn feels that knowing who was involved with the Jeffrey Epstein case, could possibly help end the human trafficking some children in foster care are experiencing. But according to Blackburn, Senator Dick Durbin is “blocking” that request.

“Jeffrey Epstein had probably what is the most high profile sex trafficking ring we’ve ever seen,” Blackburn, said. “We have laws on the books, we have expectations of agencies. We have a need for information, you’ve got it, we can’t get it.”

Senator Ossoff says a recent audit found D-FACS achieved their risk assessment and safety management obligations only 16% of the time.

“What is happening to foster children across the United States is unacceptable,” Senator Ossoff, said. The number of children who are going missing from foster care across the United States, and the number of children who are then likely, according to NCMEC statistics, victims of sex trafficking — is unacceptable.”

