Road changes to come for N Westover Blvd in Dougherty Co.

The ongoing Harvey Mitchell Parkway (FM 2818) improvement project has reached another construction milestone which will result in a change to traffic patterns. Next week, the permanent southbound lanes will be opened to traffic, as well as the southbound ramp to Wellborn Road (FM 2154) will be reopened.(Courtesy of MGN/Tony Magpantay | Courtesy of MGN/Tony Magpantay)
By Ty Grant
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) -  Drivers will be seeing a drop in the speed limit and lane reductions on a portion of North Westover Boulevard in Albany in January.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT),  The changes will impact traffic from about where Planet Fitness is on North Westover Boulevard to the intersection of Dawson Road.

This is the area around the Albany Mall.

The speed limit will be reduced from 35 mph to 25 mph on Jan. 2. The reduction is in preparation for a lane reduction from four to two lanes and traffic shift on Jan. 9.

This is for roundabout construction at the new Westover Boulevard Extension, which will be built under US 82/Liberty Expressway.

The new extension will provide an additional direct connection between the commercial area surrounding Albany Mall and Ledo Road and growing southeast Lee County.

It will relieve congestion on Nottingham Way and increase safety.

The new extension will provide an additional direct connection between the commercial area surrounding Albany Mall and Ledo Road and growing southeast Lee County.(Georgia Department of Transportation)

