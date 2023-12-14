We're Hiring Wednesday
Minority Leader Jeffries Looks Back on 2023

By Stetson Miller
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries held his final press conference of the year on Thursday. He spoke about everything the House accomplished and the work that still needs to be done in the new year.

Jeffries said there wasn’t much progress in Congress this year and blamed “extreme” Republicans. “Anything productive that has happened in this Congress, which is not much because of the extreme MAGA Republicans, has occurred because House Democrats have led the way,” he said.

But Jeffries credited House Democrats with avoiding default on the nation’s debt, avoiding a government shutdown and getting the votes needed to pass the National Defense Authorization Act.

“It was House Democrats once again to the rescue who provided a majority of the votes necessary in order to ensure that the farm bill didn’t lapse and that we avoided a government shutdown,” said Jeffries.

The House minority leader said there is more work to be done, such as getting national security supplemental funding for countries like Israel and Ukraine and avoiding a government shutdown when Congress has to vote on appropriations in the new year.

However, Jeffries went after Republicans for launching an impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden he says is baseless.

“The so-called investigation underway by House Republicans is a joke. It’s embarrassing. There is no evidence that President Biden broke the law. This is an impeachment inquiry of the president. You can’t impeach the president’s son,” said Jeffries.

Senator Jon Ossoff joined WALB’s Jim Wallace to express his concerns about the growing...
Sen. Ossoff expresses concerns about fentanyl crisis in South Ga. and public safety
